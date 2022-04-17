Rochester's Congregational Church brings back in-person Easter traditions

ROCHESTER, Minn.- It was off to the races for children at The Congregation Church on Sunday. Between 20-40 kids participated in its annual Easter egg hunt.
This was the first time since 2019 the church hosted the Easter egg hunt after two pandemic years without the tradition.
"We're thrilled with the turnout for the egg hunt. Getting to serve families with children is really important to us," says Reverend Shannon Smith. "It's one of our values and goals and it's been hard to parent these last two year and trying to provide something that's cost free and easy for parents to access. No matter what their background and religion is it's really important to us
It was also the first Easter egg hunt for children including Reyan Singha and Jin Yan.
Singha moved with his family to Rochester from India in January. Yan moved to The Med City from China a couple of years ago.
"I think I got 100 eggs," says Singha.
When asked how many eggs she picked Yan believes she got enough eggs to fill an egg carton.
The Congregational Church plans to keep community celebrations going in the months ahead including a potluck picnic this June.