Rochester's City Council President to join Sen. Tina Smith in St. Paul on Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council President Brooke Carlson, who is also acting mayor this week, will join Sen. Tina Smith and others at St. Paul College to celebrate the passage of the $1.5 trillion dollar federal spending bill.
The spending bill is the first time since 2011 that lawmakers have used earmarks, now known as community projects
Prior to its erasure in 2011, earmarks were a common way for local projects to get federal funding through larger bills, like this years' spending bill.
Carlson said the Med City has been allocated more than $2 million dollars for three local projects out of a $130 million allocation for Minnesota.
The Rochester Police Department's record management system received $500,000, while the water reclamation plant has been granted $935,000 and the equity and economic development, in coordination with Mayors Bloomberg Project, is allocated $750,000.
Carlson said while earmarks have the potential to be misused, she is excited for Rochester's projects to receive new funding.
"It is a really nice way for our senators who represent us in Congress to make sure that some of our much needed projects to improve our economy or livability of our community are receiving funds that they need. So, I think it is a pros and cons approach but we are really grateful for this money coming in for these projects," Carlson said.
The City of Rochester said it expects to receive new federal funds from the bill within the next several months.