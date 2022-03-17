Rochester's Caledonian Pipe Band returns for St. Patrick's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Caledonian Pipe Band made its rounds across the Med City on Thursday for St. Patrick's Day.
KIMT caught up with the band at Pappy's Place during their tour.
Pipe band member Craig Mann said the group made more than 12 stops on Thursday.
The bands instruments consisted of the classic bagpipes and various drums.
Mann said he was elated to bring bagpipes back to the Med City community.
"It is kind of a loss in when you miss two St Patrick's Days because we look forward to this. I think this even brings new membership. So, this is exciting. I started at eight o clock this morning and I have gone around and done different events myself. So, it is just nonstop go, go, go. It is great to be back," Mann said.
Mann also was carrying a small Ukrainian flag from Harold Flags.
"When Ukraine was invaded that is when I went down to Harold Flags and got this flag and I am probably the only one that has got this flag but it is inspiring that people would fight and fight and fight for freedom and that is the call of Braveheart, freedom," Mann said.
Mann said Caledonia is the old name for the country Scotland.