Rochester's addling efforts beginning to show results at Silver Lake Park

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The City of Rochester's Parks Department is noticing new progress with its addling program, which is the method of controlling the city's geese population by using humane methods.
Parks Director Paul Widman tells KIMT the city has found 45 nests at Silver Lake Park this spring, compared to 78 nests in 2021 and have collected 250 eggs, as opposed to 400 hundred eggs in 2021.
Widman said the department is using another humane addling approach this spring, which is the usage of dummy or fake eggs.
The fake eggs are swapped out from the real eggs, which Widman said the city has 14 days to do before the egg is considered to contain life.
The overall goal, Widman said, is to control the sprawling geese population at Silver Lake Park and not to eliminate the traditional birds.
"We are stressing that we are not trying to eliminate geese from the park that is a long standing tradition here in Rochester. We want that to continue but we do want to see balance in the wildlife to see more opportunities, for our vegetation to grow and see other wildlife inhabit the area," Widman said.
Widman said the current population of geese at the park have hindered other animals from finding food and have even proved to be a nuisance to park goers, as some geese are known to be aggressive.
"You know when you have one species dominate, it prevents other wildlife from getting food and having an equal chance at a habitat. So, geese have definitely dominated Silver Lake Park and we have been working on that. So, most of the comments have been pretty positive," Widman said.
Out of all of Rochester's parks, Widman said Silver Lake Park is the home base for Rochester geese.
A large part of that, according to Widman, is due to the history of the Med City.
Widman said during the 1970s, officials believed geese to be an endangered species and made it so they could not migrate back to Canada, in hopes the bird population would flourish again.
During the same time period, Widman said water runoff from an old powerplant near Rochester Public Utilities made Silver Lake warmer than usual, creating inviting conditions for geese.
Some of the geese are also believed to be descendants of Dr. Charles Mayo's domesticated geese, according to Widman.
Widman said city officials have also discovered three new dead geese on Monday, bringing the total to 9 in a span of more than a week.
The Department of Natural Resources is currently testing the deceased geese for the avian flu, which has broken out across the country.