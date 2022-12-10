Rochester's 2nd annual Tuba Christmas hosted by the Landing MN held Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuba Christmas concerts have been happening all over the world for nearly 50 years and on Saturday the tradition continues in Rochester.
This year's concert brought musicians as young as 11 all the way to 74 years old from all over Minnesota.
47 musicians who play the tuba, euphonium and baritone performed all the Christmas classics for everyone to sing along to.
The annual holiday concert was first performed at New York City's Rockefeller Plaza in 1974 and has now become a holiday tradition even in the Med City.
The Landing MN hosted the event. Co-founder, Holly Fifield says “It just brings us together. Something that unifies us in the joy of the holidays and that's what The Landing is all about too is rebuilding community for those experiencing homelessness so we love supporting something like this that just builds community.”
Some of the musicians play other instruments and learn just enough of the brass to play with the band for the concert.
“They don't usually get to play the melody so many musicians have voiced an excitement about getting to play the melody for these songs and it just really brings your heart into the holiday season,” Fifield adds.
All of it was rehearsed in just one hour. Not only did they ‘deck the halls’ but their instruments were also decked out in ‘jingle bells.’
Rochester's Tuba Christmas concert already has a date to continue the tradition next year so if you missed out on this one you can look forward to next December 9th.