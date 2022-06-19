Rochesterfest to have less food vendors this year

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Save your skillets for next because on Monday food trucks will be taking over Soldiers Field Memorial Park. But there will be less this year compared to previous years.
According to Rochesterfest Executive Director Stephen Rose, the park will have 20 food truck vendors compared to the usual 30.
Rose says there will be less food trucks because the Rochester Fire Department requires 10 feet of space between each one.
Many of the trucks are happily returning after participating in previous years however there is one new vendor called Lemon Heaven offering different types of lemonade. Regardless of the number of flavors community members will be able to enjoy.
"It's going to be a great week. There's great food here and great entertainment. We've got bands playing from eleven o'clock until about eight at night. Ten o clock on the weekends so there's lots to do and lots of fun," says Rose.
The vendors will be cooking up some meals starting tomorrow at 11am. They will be out here until next Saturday. Food trucks will be open until 8pm each night and some might stay open later than others.