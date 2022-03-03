Rochesterfest selects new chairperson

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Only 115 days remain until Rochesterfest returns to The Med City. This year, residents will see a familiar face as the new chairperson for the festival.
Mayor Norton announced this morning Mitch Stevenson will be this year's chairperson for Rochesterfest. He'll be taking over for Judy Braatz.
Stevenson is no stranger to The Med City. A long time resident of Rochester, he was selected for the position because of the work he does for the community.
"Mitch is just somebody that's very visible in the community and that's what were looking for," says Braatz. "Someone who will help promote Rochesterfest, have a wonderful personality like Mitch does and he's gonna have and bring alot of fabulous things to Rochesterfest."
Stevenson volunteers with several non-profits and was once a manager for Chateau and Cinemagic. He's also a musician and says this year's theme will be focused more on music.
"After two years, people are really looking forward to having a great time," explains Stevenson. "The emphasis is always coming out to celebrate Rochester, coming out in person, and let's have a great time to celebrate this city and festival."
The theme for this year's rochesterfest is Destination Miracles, Music, and more. The festival returns June 18-June 25