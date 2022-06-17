Rochesterfest kicks off this weekend, what you can expect on day 1

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochesterfest kicks off this weekend! The event typically attracts up to 140,000 people to the Med City returns this weekend.
It starts on Saturday with off-site events including breakfast on the farm, a Juneteenth celebration, and a celebration of life for former Mayor Chuck Hazama.
Rochesterfest Executive Director, Stephen Rose says it's been a busy week getting the parade finalized and making sure acts and facilities are ready to go.
“It's been a lot of work but it's been a lot of fun and I'm just hoping for a beautiful weather like today for the whole week. Then we'll have a real successful event and we can look forward to next year.”
New to Rochesterfest this year there will be additional handicap parking and a first time drone race following the parade next Saturday.
Rose adds, “I know a lot of people are into drones, and they like them, so it should draw a lot of people for that. All week long we have events that's going to draw people and you can just have fun.”
Monday is when food vendors and music will be at Soldiers Field starting at 11 am.
The non profit needs funding to keep Rochesterfest a free event and they are looking for sponsors for next year.
To donate to help support the festival click here.