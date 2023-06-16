Rochesterfest kicks off Saturday with several fun events

ROCHESTER, Minn.- If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend Rochesterfest starts Saturday. The first event is a family breakfast at 6:15 in the morning at Shea Dairy Inc on Viola Road. Most of the events at the celebration take place all throughout Rochester.
Community member Dan Bell says, “Well if I get a chance to I enjoy the whole event. Really, I think it helps the community, it does.”
Rochesterfest takes place over eight days. One of the highlights of Rochesterfest is the treasure hunt, where clues are given to the location of a medallion. The person who finds the medallion wins $500.
Meagan Poeschel, a local mom, says, “Honestly we love the parades because they throw out all the candy to the kids and it's fun to see all the firetrucks.”
Rochesterfest will have food trucks and live music at Soldier’s Field. For a list of the events and vendors at the festival go to the Rochesterfest website.