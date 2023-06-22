Rochesterfest ice cream vendor serves options for all

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the summer temperatures soar, ice cream is a popular way to cool off, especially for folks enjoying Rochesterfest.
One vendor at Rochesterfest serves up a variety of flavors in dairy- and gluten-free options. Jeff Henry is the owner of BMJ Delights, an ice cream trailer he recently bought to transition from his previous business.
Henry says, "Well, it's good. I've got three daughters and I've been in the concession business for probably 20-some years, we had turkey legs and ribbon fries. I'm trying to phase away from that a little bit, the grease and the hot oil is kinda tough for the girls so, well it's not tough for the girls but this is a little more suitable for them so it's a fun family thing for us to do in the summer.”
One flavor on the menu is Dole Whip pineapple raspberry twist, which Henry says is a crowd favorite.