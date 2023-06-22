Rochesterfest ice cream vendor serves options for all

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 9 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has extended an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Through 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Thursday and Friday. Sunny skies, warm
temperatures, and low humidity will create an environment favorable
for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic Compounds and Nitrogen
Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-level ozone. Ground-
level ozone is expected to be in the Orange (Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups) AQI category across the alert area.  Ozone will be highest
during the afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most
abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone concentrations will be
lowest in the early morning hours.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Rochesterfest ice cream vendor serves options for all

  • 0
Ice Cream

ROCHESTER, Minn.- As the summer temperatures soar, ice cream is a popular way to cool off, especially for folks enjoying Rochesterfest.

One vendor at Rochesterfest serves up a variety of flavors in dairy- and gluten-free options. Jeff Henry is the owner of BMJ Delights, an ice cream trailer he recently bought to transition from his previous business.

Henry says, "Well, it's good. I've got three daughters and I've been in the concession business for probably 20-some years, we had turkey legs and ribbon fries. I'm trying to phase away from that a little bit, the grease and the hot oil is kinda tough for the girls so, well it's not tough for the girls but this is a little more suitable for them so it's a fun family thing for us to do in the summer.”

One flavor on the menu is Dole Whip pineapple raspberry twist, which Henry says is a crowd favorite.

 

