Rochesterfest experiences low attendance this year

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochesterfest 2022 wrapped up over the weekend with a big dip in attendance for the event this year.
Executive director Stephen Rose says attendance numbers were actually the lowest they have been in years. Rose thinks a couple of factors led to Rochesterfest's low attendance , the biggest being inflation.
Rose thinks because gas and food prices are so high a lot of people simply don't have the extra income to spend money at events including Rochesterfest.
Rose says Mondays and Tuesdays usually see smaller crowds at the event.
But attendance was also down on Saturday.
He also tells KIMT News 3 having fewer food trucks on site this year could have also helped contribute to the decrease in traffic.
"It's disappointing especially for Saturday night. Right after the parade people came over but then they just left and we probably had attendance for like a Tuesday night for the main band that we paid the most money for. They were really good and the crowd that was here really enjoyed them but a lot of people missed out on a good time," explains Rose.
Another big event happening soon in Rochester is the Olmsted County Fair. Fair organizers are predicting 215,000 fairgoers this year with a ten percent increase from last year.
Rose is taking ideas to make next year's Rochesterfest even better. Anyone interested in contacting him can contact him. His email address is director@rochesterfest.com.