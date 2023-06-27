Rochesterfest chairman says event was a success

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Rochesterfest board is pleased with the turnout and community enthusiasm for the once-a-year event.
With the first event of the festival bringing 2600 people to Rochesterfest to the parade at the end, people showed how much the festival meant to them. This year, more crowds showed up for the festival with regulars coming at the beginning and newcomers joining in the fun as the week went on.
Chairman of Rochesterfest Kathleen Harrington says, “Every year people look and examine what can be better, what can we do more but at the end of the day this year, I think we're happy with the number of people who came out, with the great compliments we got, with the crowds and with the enthusiastic response from the community.”
She also says that with Thursdays Downtown canceled during Rochesterfest, more people showed up to join in the fun for family days.