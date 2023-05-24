Rochesterfest 2023 button design revealed, Mayor Norton buys first copy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With less than a month away from Rochesterfest 2023, the week long event celebrating our city and community, the design of this this year's fest button has been revealed.
The 40th year of Rochesterfest brings the theme of "Being a Kid Again," reflected in the button's bright and colorful design showing kids from a variety of ethnic backgrounds coming together to have a good time.
The idea of embracing one's inner child was the perfect inspiration for the button designer.
At a press conference in city hall today, Mayor Kim Norton performed the ceremonial first button purchase of the festival season.
The event also honored Mike Pruett, who's button design was chosen as the winner of the festival's design contest.
It's nothing new for Pruett. This marks his fourth time winning the contest and his third win in a row. He credits his work with video production for giving him an edge in the competition.
"With video, you always do graphics and stuff like that," he said. "That's how I kind of got involved in it. It was just my profession and so this is one of the things I enjoyed."
Pruett, who also does a lot of volunteer work for Rochesterfest, was presented with a check for $300 for his victory.
Rochesterfest will be held from Saturday, June 17th, to Sunday, June 25th. The buttons are being sold for $5 at more than 35 retailers including Kwik Trip and Hy-Vee.