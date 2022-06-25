Rochesterfest 2022 wraps up with grand parade after a two year hiatus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's been more than a week of fun at Rochesterfest. Saturday it winds down with the grand parade after being cancelled last year due to weather.
With more than one hundred participating units involved, it's an event the Med City waits for all year long.
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office and Rochester Police Department led the parade, followed by this year's Rochesterfest Parade Grand Marshals Joyce Gibbs and George Thompson.
Joyce Gibbs is the wife of late George Gibbs Jr., who is the name behind Gibbs Elementary School.
The common theme of Saturday’s parade is all about community.
“‘Cause that's what when people come out to see the parade, they are interested in the community, and being a part of it,” says Joyce Gibbs.
George Thompson has been a Rochester resident for more than half a century.
He says, “I think now in this world it's time together, to realize that we need to utilize everybody's strengths and things that they bring together, and we're just happy to have been here for over 55 years in this community.”
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says he is excited to see the community back in celebration after last year's parade was rained out.
“I mean this is so much fun, the community comes together. You see such a kaleidoscope of people out there and it's just so fun to see people celebrating being together and having community,” he says.
The last off-site event for Rochesterfest wraps up Sunday, with the Rooster's 1860's baseball game.
Rochesterfest asks for your continued support to keep this a free event. To find out how you can support or donate, visit http://www.rochesterfest.com/.