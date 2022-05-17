Rochesterfest 2022 button design revealed and available for purchase

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochesterfest kicks off June 18th through 25th in Soliders Field Park.
Tuesday the annual button design winner was announced.
This year's button winner was selected from 35 entries. Five were then chosen to be voted on over social media.
Winner, Mike Pruett has been the button designer for the last two years - making it his third total win. He says he's been going to Rochesterfest for years, and even does photography for the event.
“I just hope that everybody takes and comes out to Rochesterfest this year, and really support the Rochesterfest itself and the community,” says Pruett.
This year’s button is based on the theme for Rochesterfest 2022: “Destination Miracles, Music, and more…” He says the sunrise represents new beginnings.
“Having the sunrise, new beginnings, we've had this pandemic going on for two years - we need some sunshine in our life,” explains Pruett.
Buttons are $5 and all of the proceeds go toward helping keep Rochesterfest a free event.
Buttons are available at over 30 area retailers and non-profit groups. For more on Rochesterfest, visit their website.