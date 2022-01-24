Rochester YMCA to hold community celebration before it closes

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Rochester YMCA is holding a community celebration before it shuts down at the end of January.
The Y announced its permanent closure in early January and now says it will open its doors to the public on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday and invites people to join in fun activities and share the impact the Y has made on their lives.
The scheduled events during the community celebration are:
Friday, January 28
· Open to the Community Hours: 5-8 p.m.
· Open Gymnasium: 5-8 p.m.
· Open Swim: 5-8 p.m.
· Racquetball: 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, January 29
· Open to the Community Hours: Noon-5 p.m.
· Open Gymnasium: Noon-5 p.m.
· Open Swim: Noon-5 p.m.
· Water Exercise Class: 9-10 a.m.
· Group Fitness: Noon-2 p.m.
· Pickleball: Noon-5 p.m.
· Racquetball: Noon-5 p.m.
· Former Team Members and YMCA Volunteer Reunion: 10 a.m.-Noon
Sunday, January 30
· Open to the Community Hours: Noon-5 p.m.
· Open Gymnasium: Noon-5 p.m.
· Open Swim Noon-5 p.m.
· Group Fitness: Noon-2 p.m.
· Pickleball: Noon-5 p.m.
· Racquetball: Noon-5 p.m.
· New Day Church Service: 10-11 a.m.
Reservations will be required for some events. For more information, visit www.ymcanorth.org/locations/rochester_ymca/about/update/celebration.