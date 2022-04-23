Rochester YMCA gives back to community with giveaway, and what's next for the organization

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The YMCA closed its Rochester facility in January, and Saturday was about giving back to the community.
Hundreds of people were lined up starting Saturday morning at 8 am.
The YMCA invited people to come to the facility and take home items the YMCA has used for years - at no cost.
From weights and fitness equipment, to kids toys and books - everything was up for grabs.
“The community has been able to enjoy this facility for many years so we wanted to give back, make sure they were able to enjoy the supplies, enjoy the equipment, that they helped grow for many many years,” says Vice president of operations, Mike Lavin.
The open house was also a chance to meet the new executive director who will be leading efforts to create new programming and services.
Lavin says although it's tough they're leaving the facility, they're not leaving the community.
“We've had hundreds of people come through the doors today we're real happy and we've seen a lot of smiles. That's been a bittersweet joy for our YMCA to see people leaving with a lot of great stuff that they can remember our YMCA here at this facility,” Lavin adds.
This is not the end of the road for the YMCA. Lavin says they are taking a new community approach. A new facility may happen later on but he says their first priority is showing up in spaces that already exist to continue to provide services to the community.
The YMCA is looking to expand its mission in Rochester, currently working with Rochester Public Schools and striving to find more community partners.