Rochester YMCA gives back to community with giveaway, and what's next for the organization

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  STORY
TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA

BUTLER                CERRO GORDO           FRANKLIN
HANCOCK               HUMBOLDT              KOSSUTH
WINNEBAGO             WORTH                 WRIGHT

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK            BREMER

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

CLARKE                DECATUR               LUCAS
MADISON               MARION                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CALHOUN               CARROLL
GREENE                GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON,
AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND,
BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CHARITON,
CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CRESTON,
DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, ELDORA,
EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GLADBROOK,
GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON,
HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE,
LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MANSON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON,
NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY,
POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA,
TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  20%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  05%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  40%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  50%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  10%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS :  80%
MAX HAIL /INCHES/                                  : 1.5
MAX WIND GUSTS SURFACE /MPH/                       :  70

Rochester YMCA gives back to community with giveaway, and what's next for the organization

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The YMCA closed its Rochester facility in January, and Saturday was about giving back to the  community. 

Hundreds of people were lined up starting Saturday morning at 8 am. 

The YMCA invited people to come to the facility and take home items the YMCA has used for years - at no cost. 

From weights and fitness equipment, to kids toys and books - everything was up for grabs. 

“The community has been able to enjoy this facility for many years so we wanted to give back, make sure they were able to enjoy the supplies, enjoy the equipment, that they helped grow for many many years,” says Vice president of operations, Mike Lavin. 

The open house was also a chance to meet the new executive director who will be  leading efforts to create new programming and services. 

Lavin says although it's tough they're leaving the facility, they're not leaving the community.

“We've had hundreds of people come through the doors today we're real happy and we've seen a lot of smiles. That's been a bittersweet joy for our YMCA to see people leaving with a lot of great stuff that they can remember our YMCA here at this facility,” Lavin adds. 

This is not the end of the road for the  YMCA. Lavin says they are taking a  new community approach. A new facility may happen later on but he says their first priority is showing up in spaces that already exist to continue to provide services to the community.

The YMCA is looking to expand its mission in Rochester, currently working with Rochester Public Schools and striving to find more community partners.

