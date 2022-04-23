Rochester YMCA gives back to community with giveaway, and what's next for the organization

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 39 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK STORY TAMA WEBSTER IN NORTH CENTRAL IOWA BUTLER CERRO GORDO FRANKLIN HANCOCK HUMBOLDT KOSSUTH WINNEBAGO WORTH WRIGHT IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK BREMER IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MARION RINGGOLD UNION WARREN IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CALHOUN CARROLL GREENE GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALGONA, ALLISON, AMES, APLINGTON, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BELMOND, BOONE, BRITT, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CHARITON, CLARION, CLARKSVILLE, CLEAR LAKE, CONRAD, CORNING, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DUMONT, DYSART, EAGLE GROVE, EARLHAM, ELDORA, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FOREST CITY, FORT DODGE, GARNER, GLADBROOK, GREENE, GREENFIELD, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HAMPTON, HUMBOLDT, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KANAWHA, KNOXVILLE, LAKE CITY, LAKE MILLS, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MANLY, MANSON, MARSHALLTOWN, MASON CITY, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORTHWOOD, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, PANORA, PARKERSBURG, PELLA, PERRY, POMEROY, REINBECK, ROCKWELL CITY, SHELL ROCK, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WAVERLY, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 20% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 05% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 40% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 50% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 10% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : 80% MAX HAIL /INCHES/ : 1.5 MAX WIND GUSTS SURFACE /MPH/ : 70