Rochester YMCA and University Of Minnesota Rochester offering summer school-age childcare

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Rochester YMCA has teamed up with the University Of Minnesota Rochester to offer summer school-age childcare.
It’s an opportunity for kids to be involved in muscle activities, arts and crafts, and field trips utilizing Rochester parks, playgrounds, pools and public library.
“We're going to explore the outdoors, we're gonna have fun in nature, do some STEM activities, and just make sure the kids have a safe environment to be cared for this summer,” says Mike Lavin, Vice President of Operations for YMCA of the North.
He says with many other community programs full or on waitlists, this is a chance to meet the need of kids and families, right in the heart of downtown at UMR’s campus.
“Being able to located on the University of Minnesota Rochester campus, we have that downtown location, and we're able to serve all of those families in the community that live and work in the downtown area.”
There are still plenty of openings from 3-day, 4-day, and 5-day care options.
You can register at any time for one week or the whole summer.
The program runs 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through August 26th. They are closed the week of July 4th.
To register, visit their website. If you have questions, call 651-259-2105.