Rochester workshop tries to help minority business entrepreneurs

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a free and culturally-responsive workshop for minority business entrepreneurs today at Graham Park. The workshop gave people information on resources available to fund their business and advice on how to make their applications for loans and grants as strong as possible. People who could speak multiple languages were there to help bridge potential language gaps.
“I think minority business owner-owners have been underrepresented within the-within the circle of entrepreneurship in the area, and so whenever we can put on educational seminars like this, I think is critical and beneficial to those folks," Minnesota SBDC's Southeast Regional Director Mark Walter Thein said.
The next workshop is on January 21st at Graham Park. It'll be focused on sales and marketing.