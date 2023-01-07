 Skip to main content
...Patchy Dense Fog Developing Across Central Iowa...

An area of fog with patchy dense fog has developed over northern
and central Iowa early this Sunday and will continue to impact
the area through mid to late morning. Expect visibility to be a
quarter of a mile or less at times.

Due to the fog, roads may become frost covered and slick during
the overnight and morning travel times until late morning.
Persons traveling early today over central to northern Iowa who
encounter areas of thicker fog should exercise caution;
especially on untreated roads, overpasses and bridges. Reduce
speed, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your
destination safely.

Fog may also occur late Sunday night into Monday morning over the
region. Please monitor later forecasts for additional details.

Rochester workshop tries to help minority business entrepreneurs

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCHESTER, Minn.-There was a free and culturally-responsive workshop for minority business entrepreneurs today at Graham Park. The workshop gave people information on resources available to fund their business and advice on how to make their applications for loans and grants as strong as possible. People who could speak multiple languages were there to help bridge potential language gaps.

“I think minority business owner-owners have been underrepresented within the-within the circle of entrepreneurship in the area, and so whenever we can put on educational seminars like this, I think is critical and beneficial to those folks," Minnesota SBDC's Southeast Regional Director Mark Walter Thein said.

The next workshop is on January 21st at Graham Park. It'll be focused on sales and marketing.

