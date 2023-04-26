Rochester woman to stand trial for fentanyl, meth, heroin, and mushrooms

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman allegedly caught with the deadly drug fentanyl is now scheduled to stand trial.
Holly Ann Docken, 39 of Rochester, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession.
The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1900 block of West Center Street in Rochester on November 21, 2022. Investigators say they found psilocybin mushrooms, heroin, methamphetamine, 6.9 grams of fentanyl, and a digital scale on the property and in a parked vehicle.
Docken is now set to begin her trial on October 16.