 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rochester woman to stand trial for fentanyl, meth, heroin, and mushrooms

  • 0
Holly Docken

Holly Docken/Olmsted Co. Adult Detention Center.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman allegedly caught with the deadly drug fentanyl is now scheduled to stand trial.

Holly Ann Docken, 39 of Rochester, was arrested in November 2022 and charged with second-degree drug possession, third-degree drug possession, and two counts of fifth-degree drug possession.

The Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team searched a home in the 1900 block of West Center Street in Rochester on November 21, 2022.  Investigators say they found psilocybin mushrooms, heroin, methamphetamine, 6.9 grams of fentanyl, and a digital scale on the property and in a parked vehicle.

Docken is now set to begin her trial on October 16.

Tags

Recommended for you