Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Light Wintry Mix from Central Into Northern and Eastern Iowa
Today...

Freezing rain and a wintry mix will continue into mid day in
central Iowa, with both a wintry mix and snow in eastern Iowa
through the afternoon. Roads will be slick at times. In central
Iowa conditions are expected to improve as temperatures rise
above freezing this afternoon, but in northeastern Iowa the
wintry mix may persist until this evening due to cooler
temperatures.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation and wet snow. Total snow
accumulations of one to two inches and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE...Much of northeastern Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery roads, possibly impacting the
evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and be careful while driving or walking.

&&

Rochester woman to stand trial for destructive car chase

Police: Woman rammed 2 squad cars prior to pursuit Wednesday night in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A police chase that involved two rammed squad cars and a vehicle that flipped over is now going to trial.

Andrea Ann Wallace, 34 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree damage to property, two counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and fifth-degree drug possession.

Rochester police say Wallace was wanted for fleeing from officers on October 20 and was located October 28 in the 400 block of 4th Street SE.  Wallace is accused of ramming two squad cars as she exited a parking lot and nearly crashing into a truck before her vehicle became disabled.  The pursuit ended near the intersection of West Circle Drive and Wilder Road NW and an overturned silver sedan had to be towed from the scene.

Police say they approached Wallace and found her unconscious.  She was given Narcan and police say she admitted to using heroin just before the chase began.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on May 2.

