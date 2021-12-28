Rochester woman to stand trial for destructive car chase

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A police chase that involved two rammed squad cars and a vehicle that flipped over is now going to trial.
Andrea Ann Wallace, 34 of Rochester, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to first-degree damage to property, two counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, and fifth-degree drug possession.
Rochester police say Wallace was wanted for fleeing from officers on October 20 and was located October 28 in the 400 block of 4th Street SE. Wallace is accused of ramming two squad cars as she exited a parking lot and nearly crashing into a truck before her vehicle became disabled. The pursuit ended near the intersection of West Circle Drive and Wilder Road NW and an overturned silver sedan had to be towed from the scene.
Police say they approached Wallace and found her unconscious. She was given Narcan and police say she admitted to using heroin just before the chase began.
Her trial is scheduled to begin on May 2.