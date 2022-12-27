Rochester woman to stand trial for chase by car and on foot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman arrested after a lengthy chase through southeast Rochester is pleading not guilty.
Arak Akol Warwien, 25 of Rochester, was charged on December 2 with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, DWI-refusal to submit to test, driving after cancelation, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
An Olmsted County sheriff’s deputy says Warwien was seen driving around 8 pm in Marion Township. She allegedly slowed on the shoulder before speeding away. Court documents state Warwien ran multiple red lights and stop signs, went over curbs, and nearly side-swiped multiple vehicles in her attempt to escape.
Investigators say she finally pulled over in the 3700 block of Willow Heights Drive SW and tried to run away. Deputies say she was caught after getting stuck in a mesh fence in someone’s backyard.
Warwien is scheduled to stand trial on June 27, 2023.