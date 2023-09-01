Rochester woman takes plea deal over collision that injured four people

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over a crash that hospitalized four people.
Patricia Helen Price, 49 of Rochester, was charged with criminal vehicular operation but has entered a guilty plea to two counts of DWI.
The Rochester Police Department says Price was driving on June 3, 2022, when she tried to turn left at the intersection of North Broadway and 38th Street NE. Police say Price failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and they collided. Four out of five people in the other vehicle had to be taken to St. Marys Hospital for evaluation.
Court documents state one victim suffered a broken right wrist, severe cuts to both legs, cuts to the left hand and arm, a bruised chest, and cuts to the heat. Another victim had two bruises on the chest and bruised ribs which made breathing difficult.
Investigators say a blood sample taken from Price after the crash showed a blood alcohol concentration of .156, nearly twice the legal limit.
Price’s sentencing is now set for October 6.