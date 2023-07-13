Rochester woman sentenced for pawning a stolen TV set

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of stealing a TV set has been sentenced.
Clariza Monique Taylor-Colon, 25 of St. Paul, was charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property. Rochester police accused her of entering a Rochester home sometime between the evening of June 28, 2022, and the morning of June 29, 2022, ransacking the place, and taking a 55’ LG TV worth around $1,300.
Court documents state Taylor-Colon later pawned a 55’ LG TV with the same serial number as the one that was stolen.
Taylor-Colon pleaded guilty to pawning the property of another and will have to spend one year on supervised probation and pay a $150 fine.