&&

Rochester woman sentenced for helping husband flee after George Floyd riots

Jose Felan Jr. (left) and Mena Yousif

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A final sentence is handed down for the Rochester couple over fires during the George Floyd riots in the Twin Cities.

Mena Dhaya Yousif pleaded guilty to accessory after the face and was sentenced Tuesday to time served.

Federal investigators say Yousif’s husband, Jose Angel Felan Jr. set fire to the Goodwill retail store, the Gordon Parks High School, and the 7 Mile Sportswear store along University Avenue in St. Paul on May 28, 2020.  Prosecutors say Yousif then fled Minnesota with her husband, with the couple driving to Texas where Felan had family and crossing the border into Mexico.

Yousif and Felan were arrested by Mexican immigration officials on February 15, 2021, following an anonymous tip and returned to the United States.

Felan previously pleaded guilty to one count of arson in U.S. District Court and was sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison.

