Rochester woman sentenced for fatal overdose in Goodhue County

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has expanded the Air Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups category. * WHERE...Southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Through 6 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may experience health effects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from Canadian wildfires has settled across central Minnesota this afternoon and will gradually move into southeastern Minnesota Wednesday evening. Smoke will gradually dissipate across the area Thursday - but may be slower to clear Mississippi River Valley. Therefore the alert has been extended until Friday morning. In addition, sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and light winds will produce an environment for Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx) to react in the air to produce elevated levels of ozone Wednesday afternoon. Ozone will be elevated the Rochester area during the afternoon hours, but will decrease Thursday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible. Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors. && For information on current air quality conditions in your area and; to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications; by email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit; https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-; quality-conditions. You can find additional information about; health and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-; land-climate/air-quality-and-health.