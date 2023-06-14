Rochester woman sentenced for fatal overdose in Goodhue County

RED WING, Minn. – A second prison sentence is handed out for a drug death in Goodhue County.
Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter for the death of a Roseville man in December, 2021. Law enforcement says Thorson and Brandon James Mann of Stewartville admitted selling the man OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl and the man was then found dead of an overdose in his apartment.
Thorson has been ordered to spend four years and 10 months behind bars, with credit for 367 days already served.
Mann previously pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to four years in prison, with credit for 299 days already served.