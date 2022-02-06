Rochester woman sentenced for crashing into a power pole

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who knocked out power to part of Olmsted County has been sentenced.
Samantha Mae Seyl Richardson, 33 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to DWI and has been ordered to undergo 28 days of electronic home monitoring and spend two years on supervised probation. Richardson has also been fined $300.
She was arrested on June 21, 2021, after the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said Richardson crashed into a power pole in the 200 block of 45th Street SE, cutting off electricity for some in the area. Deputies said a preliminary breath test showed Richardson with a blood alcohol level over twice the legal limit.