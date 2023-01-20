Rochester woman sent to hospital after Friday collision

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Rochester sends one driver to the hospital.
It happened just after 5:30 pm Friday at the interchange of Civic Center Drive and Highway 52. The Minnesota State Patrol says Inez Mae Strahl, 87 of Rochester, was westbound and turning to go south when she crashed with the eastbound William Joseph Fogarty, 55 of Rochester.
Strahl suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital for treatment. Fogarty was not hurt.
The Rochester Police Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.