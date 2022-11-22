Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve.
Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat.
“At Home Federal, we like to stress the importance of volunteering to our employees,” says Himle. “Which is why it is nice to come out with a campaign like Seed Money to recognize people like Sue for all the voluntary work they do to help others.”
As part of the award, Home Federal Bank issued a statement saying:
“Sue Stanek donates much of her free time helping people in her neighborhood and the greater Rochester community. On top of being a full-time social worker for Olmsted County, she has helped people by coordinating care for their pets, delivering food to people when they’re ill, recognizing other community do-gooders, and even raising funds and collecting necessities for people experiencing homelessness or simply needing a “hand up.” Her compassion and ability to connect people with the resources they need greatly impacts the Rochester area.”
“I am driven to help the community because of my job [as a full-time social worker],” says Stanek. “It’s important for us to give back to the community because we all, generally, have something we can give. If you don’t have money, you can give time.”
Home Federal documented Sue’s surprise on video. You can watch her video (along with other Seed Money recipient videos) and learn more about Sue’s impact in the Rochester community by visiting JustCallHome.com/SeedMoney – where you can see Home Federal’s Seed Money campaign in action.