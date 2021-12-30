Rochester woman promised phony student loan forgiveness

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a Rochester woman was targeted by a phone fraudster.
Investigators say the 24-year-old woman got a call Tuesday from someone claiming to be with U.S. Financial. The caller allegedly told her it was the last day for student loan forgiveness and he would get her student loan forgiven.
Police say the woman gave the caller her debit card information but did not provide additional personal information when it was requested. She later contacted her student loan company, who told her the call was phony.
Rochester police say the woman did not wind up losing any money.