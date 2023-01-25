Rochester woman pleads not guilty to drunken collision that sent four to the hospital

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A driver is pleading not guilty for a crash that sent four people to the hospital.
Patricia Helen Price, 38 of Rochester, was charged with two counts of criminal vehicular operation and one count of DWI for the collision of two vehicles on June 3, 2022.
It happened at the intersection of North Broadway and 38th Street NE in Rochester. Court documents state Price was driving north and failed to yield, turning left in front of an oncoming vehicle. Investigators say a blood sample taken from Price showed a blood alcohol concentration of .156, nearly twice the legal limit.
Four out of five people in the other vehicle had to be taken to St. Marys Hospital for evaluation. Court documents state one victim suffered a broken right wrist, severe cuts to both legs, cuts to the left hand and arm, a bruised chest, and cuts to the heat. A second victim had two bruises on the chest and bruised ribs which made breathing difficult.
Price is scheduled to stand trial beginning June 12.