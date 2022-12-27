Rochester woman pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death

RED WING, Minn. – A Rochester woman is pleading not guilty to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County.
Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25, and Brandon James Mann, 26 of Stewartville, are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Thorson and Mann are both charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs.
Mann pleaded not guilty in November. His trial date has not been set. Thorson has now also pleaded not guilty. No trial date has been set for her, either.