Rochester woman pleads guilty to drug possession, spitting at police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman accused of spitting at a police officer and getting caught with illegal drugs is pleading guilty.
Taylor Belle Dixon, 21 of Rochester, was arrested on July 18, 2022, after a traffic stop just before 1:30 am. Rochester police say Dixon was a passenger in the vehicle and had previously been involved in an altercation in downtown Rochester.
Police say while the driver was put through field sobriety tests, Dixon got out of the vehicle and eventually spit on officers. She was then searched and found in possession of more than 70 oxycodone pills.
Dixon has pleaded guilty to third-degree drug possession and fourth-degree assault. Her sentencing is set for October 13.