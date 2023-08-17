Rochester woman pleads guilty to being part of January 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, DC – A Rochester woman has pleaded guilty to taking part in the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Victoria Charity White has reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors. She was originally charged with civil disorder, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restrictive building, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
White has now entered a guilty plea to a single count of civil disorder and aiding and abetting.
Court documents state that White helped lift up a rioter who then made his way to a tunnel entrance to the U.S. Capitol and kicked at Metropolitan Police officers. White then admits to pushing to the front of rioters at the Lower West Terrace entrance to the Capitol and trying to push her way through the line of police officers who were trying to keep the crowd back.
Her sentencing is scheduled for November 20 in District of Columbia Federal Court.