Rochester woman loses $7,000 to phone fraud

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police say a Rochester woman was cheated out of $7,000 by a phony phone call.
It happened on June 16. The 62-year-old victim told investigators she got an automated call about her card being used for fraudulent payments. The victim responded and was connected to a female who said payment was made through the victim’s bank.
The victim says she then got a call from a man who said he was a commissioner with the Federal Trade Commission and her identity had been stolen. The man reportedly said he would not ask for any information over the phone but that the victim needed to transfer her money somewhere else for safety.
The victim says she withdrew $7,000 from her bank and put it into a Holiday Gas Station bitcoin account. The victim says she continued to receive calls and texts but became suspicious and did not send any additional money.