Rochester woman arrested for stabbing her boyfriend gets probation

Rochester woman pleads not guilty to break-in and stabbing

Frances Taylor

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal means a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck will stay out of prison. 

Frances Darcel Estelle Taylor, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault.  In exchange, two felony counts of first-degree burglary were dismissed. 

Rochester police arrested Taylor in August 2021 after they said she crawled through a window of a home in the 500 block of 5th Avenue SE and stabbed her then-boyfriend.  Court documents state the victim’s injuries were minor and he did not cooperate with investigators. 

Taylor has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation.

