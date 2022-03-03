Rochester woman arrested for stabbing her boyfriend gets probation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal means a woman accused of stabbing a man in the neck will stay out of prison.
Frances Darcel Estelle Taylor, 31 of Rochester, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault. In exchange, two felony counts of first-degree burglary were dismissed.
Rochester police arrested Taylor in August 2021 after they said she crawled through a window of a home in the 500 block of 5th Avenue SE and stabbed her then-boyfriend. Court documents state the victim’s injuries were minor and he did not cooperate with investigators.
Taylor has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation.