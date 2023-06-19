Rochester woman accused of stealing a 55-inch TV pleads guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached over a stolen television set.
Clariza Monique Taylor-Colon, 25 of Saint Paul, was arrested in October 2022 and charged with second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property.
Rochester police accused Taylor-Colon of illegally entering a home sometime between the evening of June 28, 2022, and the morning of June 29, 2022, ransacking the place, and stealing a 55’ LG TV worth around $1,300.
Court documents state Taylor-Colon pawned a 55’ LG TV with the same serial number as the one that was stolen.
Taylor-Colon has now pleaded guilty to pawning the property of another. No sentencing date has been set.