Rochester wins Silver in "Move with the Mayor" program

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The City of Rochester has earned “Silver Level” recognition in the “Move with the Mayor” initiative.
The city earned “Bronze Level” distinction in 2020, its first year as part of the effort to help cities strengthen programs and policies to improve health, and encourage people to live healthy, active lifestyles.
“It has been exciting to see Rochester residents participate in this initiative and prioritize their overall health,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “I am committed to helping our community make living a healthy life as easy as possible, and as more community members and community partners join the initiative, I believe we can reach the Gold level next year!”
Due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions, the 2021 events were held virtually in Rochester. Residents used the SparkAmerica PeopleOneHealth app to track their minutes of exercise over six weeks. The city ranked 19th out of almost 100 cities participating across the United States. Additionally, Rochester held a friendly competition between the City’s wards, and Ward 5 came in first place.
“To prevent cardiovascular disease takes people and the communities working together,” says John M. Clymer, executive director of the National Forum for Heart Disease and Stroke Prevention. “Sitting less and moving more is a key to better health, and it is great to have Mayor Norton leading the way, and being an advocate for healthier, active lifestyles.”