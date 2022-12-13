 Skip to main content
Rochester wheelchair basketball program gets $200,000 grant

EA Therapeutic Health

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A $200,000 grant will help expand wheelchair basketball and an adaptive wheelchair strength and conditioning program in Rochester.

EA Therapeutic Health (EA) says it is getting the two-year grant from the Craig H. Neilsen Foundation and it will allow the purchase of additional sports wheelchairs and other accessible fitness equipment, increased volunteer opportunities, and renting of gym spaces.

“This ongoing show of support from the Craig H. Neilson Foundation is pivotal in continuing our work to increase access to adaptive sports and recreation opportunities,” says Melanie Brennan, EA Founder and CEO.  “Children, teens, and adults who rely on a wheelchair for daily mobility need creative, functional, and accessible ways to stay active. This programming is just that!”

The Craig H. Neilsen Foundation is the largest private funder of spinal cord injury research, rehabilitation, clinical training, and programmatic support in the United States and Canada.  EA Therapeutic Health is a physical rehabilitation and adaptive health and wellness program that says its mission is to provide rehabilitation and adaptive health and fitness solutions to children and adults in our community.

Learn more about EA’s adaptive sport and recreation opportunities online at ChooseEA.org/Adaptive-Sports.

