Rochester wants artists to help design new bus stations

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Artists are being encouraged to apply to design parts of Rochester’s Link Rapid Transit stations.
“We are excited about this opportunity for the talented artists in Rochester and our region to get involved with this transportation project,” says Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser. “As we have seen, art can be a transformative and impactful aspect of our public realm projects. We also hope these opportunities support the ongoing development and growth of our local arts community, which is such a valuable part of our economy and city.”
Link is a bus rapid transit line proposed to begin service in Rochester in 2026. The line will have seven stations comprised of 12 platforms along a three-mile route.
Responses to the Request for Qualifications are due June 24, with the goal of selecting four or five participating artists in August 2022. The Link station design team will hold a Pre-Submittal Question & Answer Webinar on June 13 at 12pm.
For more information or to apply, click here.