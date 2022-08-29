Rochester Walmart presents $1,000 grant to VFW's suicide prevention program

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Walmart Community Grant is working to assist the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee in their effort to support veterans struggling with PTSD.
At the SE Walmart in Rochester the store's manager Mitch Link presented a $1,000 grant to the VFW program.
Link said, "The veterans are very important to our communities as well and we want to help them out as they've helped us out through their careers in the military."
The funds will help support veterans as they handle post traumatic stress without resorting to medication.
As part of the program veterans attend a weeklong evolution learning how to cope with PTSD. There are follow-up treatments provided, as needed, for life at not cost to veterans.
Willie Stokes, with the VFW's Warfighter Advance Committee, said, "If it saves one veteran's life that is our goal. We're hoping to raise enough money that we can send a lot of veterans to the program."
The VFW Whitlock-Sonneberg Post 1215 of Rochester was present during the presentation.
Commander Chad Stowers says the mission of everyone involved is to stop veteran suicides caused by PTSD.
When KIMT News 3 asked if it was a cause that hits close to home he responded, "" Absolutely. I don't think there's been a single veteran that has not been affected by suicide."
The VFW is also hosting an event at the Weber Center in La Crosse on October 11 to raise more funds for Warfighter Advanced. They're hoping to reach a goal of $400,000.
You can find out more about the event or purchase tickets by clicking here.