Rochester veterinarian weighs in on canine flu concerns

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Canine influenza cases have spread outside of the Twin Cities after reports were made earlier this year that the illness was detected in dogs at three different Animal Humane Society shelters.
Canine flu is an illness in dogs that shares similar traits to the common flu.
There have been no cases reported in Southeast Minnesota at this time, but there is still a cause for concern because the illness is highly contagious and spreads rapidly between dogs.
Northern Valley Animal Clinic medical director Dr. Bradley Treder feels that there isn't a high cause for alarm in our area, but Treder recommends that dog owners do what they can to stay ahead of the game, including getting your dogs vaccinated for canine flu and avoiding contact with other dogs, especially in large settings.
"That vaccine is available, and dogs that are comingling with other dogs at the dog park or doggy day are or traveling to campgrounds or being left at a kennel while the family travels - those would all be higher risk," Dr. Treder said.
Symptoms of the illness are similar to what we experience and include coughing, wheezing, fever, and lethargy.
Dr. Treder recommends that if you have suspicions that your dog has canine flu to ensure that your dog avoids other pets and stay isolated at home, and to contact your veterinarian.