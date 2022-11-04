Rochester USPS is hiring for holiday season during its busiest time of the year

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the holidays around the corner the United States Postal Service is looking for people to join the team during its busiest time of the year.
The Rochester postal office is hiring clerks, city and rural carriers, and Sunday and holiday help for the upcoming season.
“The holidays is a big deal. Everybody's shipping stuff home for the holidays, packages, gifts, stuff for your family, so the holidays is kind of like our Super Bowl, this is our time to shine, and this is what we do,” says Rochester Postmaster, Hayley White.
USPS is hiring in Rochester, surrounding areas, and all over Minnesota.
White says while staffing has been short, the Rochester post office is doing a lot better, but they can always use the extra help around this time of year.
“This is our biggest time of the year. The next two months between now and Christmas is huge for us so we like to bring as much help as we can in to make sure we get everything delivered on time for Christmas for our customers,” she adds.
USPS is hiring year round. If you are interested in a career head to their website.