Rochester Township welcomes new board member

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Newly elected Rochester Township Board Member Nathan Clarke unseated Brian Mueller, who was on the board for 18 years, on election night on Tuesday.
Clarke carried 85% of the vote on Tuesday night, signaling that Rochester Township residents were ready for a change of leadership.
In a sit down with KIMT, Clarke said he decided to run for office due to the handling of new housing projects, which includes the controversial plans to remove a blue heron's nesting site or rookery.
Clarke, a longtime Rochester resident and adjunct professor at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) said he wants planning to involve consideration for natural areas and roadways in the township.
"You know, I believe we all deserve to build a house if we want to build a house and so what I would say is I am not anti development. I am pro smart development," Clarke said.
Regarding the 'Save the Rookery' group, Clarke said he believes Tuesday's election is an example of democracy working in local government.
"The vote itself shows that democracy works. I mean this vote..I feel like I have a clear mandate that the community the constituents of this township feel like this rookery..the way it was handled was not the best, so I think it is evidence that democracy at the local level is strong," Clarke said.
The newly elected board member also wants to increase communications with constituents, which Clarke said would look like more interactive community Zoom or virtual sessions.
Clarke tells KIMT he still has a lot to learn when it comes to local governance but that he is excited to learn from Mueller and other veteran board members.