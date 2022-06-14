Rochester Township Planning Commission says no to Pavillion Estates' preliminary plat

ROCHESTER, Minn.-In a seemingly last minute decision, The Rochester Township Planning Commission voted yes to deny International Properties LLC's Pavilion Estates' preliminary plat.
International Properties LLC is looking to build 10 houses on roughly 29 acres of land near a blue heron nesting site or rookery.
Tuesday's meeting stretched on for nearly four hours and included a public comment portion, as local group 'Save the Rookery' pleaded the commission to deny the plat.
Opponents against the preliminary plat argued there were too many variances, or exceptions needed for development, while the developer claimed the variances were few and could be resolved.
However, prior to the unexpected vote, planning commission members were in the process of drafting a resolution to limit the Pavilion Estates project to nine homes instead of 10.
After a back and forth exchange between a lawyer representing International Properties LLC and the planning commission, it was determined the governmental body only had the ability to vote up or down on the developer's preliminary plat.
'Save the Rookery' member Tim Parkin was in attendance at Tuesday's meeting and spoke during the public hearing.
Parkin said he is feeling "cautiously optimistic" heading into the township board's meeting in July.
"Ultimately, in the end they reached a decision to side with over 680 people who signed a petition and those that showed general concern and they recommend denial, which will now go to the township board. So, I am cautiously optimistic that the township is starting to listen to its constituents and is heading in the right direction," Parkin.
If the preliminary plat for the Pavilion Estates' project is denied by the township board, then the developer will have to wait roughly 8 months before they can reapply for approval, according to Parkin.
However, if a deal is reached that satisfies the planning commissions recommendation of nine homes, then the developer could still move forward and seek approval, without having to wait an extended period of time, according to Parkin and the planning commission.
The Rochester Township Board will take up the planning commissions recommendation at its July 14 meeting, which will not have a public comment period.