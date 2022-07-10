Rochester Township Board will vote on Pavilion Estates' preliminary plat on Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Township Board is expected to hand down a crucial decision this Thursday at its meeting over the fate of a proposed housing project, Pavilion Estates, which is located near a blue heron nesting site or rookery.
Previously, the Rochester Township Planning and Zoning Commission voted yes to deny International Properties LLC's Pavilion Estates' preliminary plat due to several variances or exceptions to local government ordinances.
'Save the Rookery' member Tim Parkin said the group, who has been working to prevent the disruption of the rookery site, is feeling a bit upset ahead of Thursday's meeting.
"I think everyone is feeling frustration. In the beginning we worked really hard at trying to raise community awareness and we had youth commission members from John Marshall attend meetings in the beginning but by and large, it feels like our voices just have not been heard in the township," Parkin said.
Parkin said Thursday's decision could result with three outcomes.
The first, Parkin said, is the denial of the preliminary plat, following the planning commission's recommendation, which would force the developer to wait up to a year before being able to apply for the development again.
Another scenario involves the board ignoring the planning commission's recommendation, resulting in the approval of the preliminary plat.
However, Parkin said a likely scenario is for the developer to withdraw its preliminary plat, so changes can be made and voted upon again at a future planning commission meeting.
"If they voluntarily pulled their preliminary plat from the application process this Thursday, they then could amend it, fix it to where they would not need any variances, remove a couple lots, then they could immediately apply for it through the Planning and Zoning Commission. So, then there is no, as they call it, cooling off period," Parkin said.
Parkin said blue herons have not returned to the rookery due to disturbances stemming from construction in the area.
The Rochester Township Board meeting is at 7 p.m. on Thursday.