Rochester Township Board to collect evidence from neighbors over half finished house

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Township Board will begin collecting statements and evidence from neighbors of 2630 Wildrose Ln SW in an attempt to receive court approval for the demolition of the half finished house.
At the board's meeting on Thursday, township attorney Peter Tiede said the initial request to demolish the house, which was based on public health and building hazard concerns, was denied by the judge because there was not sufficient proof.
Tiede recommended the township submit another request to an Olmsted County court, with township evidence from neighbors supplied with its requested injunction.
Board Chair Jeff Orth said the house, which rests on 4.5 acres of land and is 15.000 square feet, has been unfinished for years.
It currently is listed for $1.5 million dollars.
Neighbors have expressed concern over the house due to reports of teenagers breaking into the massive residence, as well as an influx of traffic to the quiet neighborhood.
Orth said the goal is to ultimately help address the concerns of residents.
"We are trying help our neighbors, address the neighbors concerns. They are definitely deeply concerned that the additional traffic is not what they want into the area and they want to make sure that, God for bid, somebody does not get injured in a house that is still under construction," Orth said.
The township said construction stopped at the house due to a divorce between the property owners.
Orth said the township is also open to other alternatives, which includes the completion of the house or the repurposing of the land.