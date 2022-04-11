Rochester Township Board removes preliminary plat involving rookery site from upcoming meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Township Board has removed an upcoming agenda item surrounding a blue heron nesting site or rookery.
'Save the Rookery' founding member Tim Parkin said he was contacted by the board of the change.
Parkin said the preliminary plat is a more detailed, technical outline, of the Pavilion Estates General Development Plan.
The group is currently engaged in a legal battle with the township over GDP.
Parkin said the group has created a new petition asking the board to vote no against the proposal, which he said has more than 750 signatures.
"We have encouraged the township and others to allow the litigation to serve as a guide. Let them know from a legal interpretation of the courts what is acceptable, what is not acceptable because the ultimate question is why would the township want to double down on the wrong decision. Why make another decision when the previous ones have not been settled in court," Parkin said.
The Rochester Township Board will hold its next meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.