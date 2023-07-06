Rochester Towers residents begin returning home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Over a month after being evacuated suddenly, some tenants of the Rochester Towers Condominium are able to return home.
On Wednesday, the city announced the building is no longer structurally unsafe.
In a statement released by its law firm, the property management company behind Towers says residents have been free to move back in since 3 p.m. Wednesday. An engineering team is is planning repairs needed in the next week.
James Coyle, the city's manager of building inspection services, says the Community Development Department has been working closely with engineers hired by Towers to ensure any temporary and permanent fixes are safe.
Towers residents have been trickling back into the building since Wednesday afternoon after the city's decision was made public. For most, it was a watershed moment.
"I love this place," said resident Tim Maynes. "It's a great community and I'm really happy to be back in."
"I have missed my home very much," said Patricia Sim, another resident. "I was feeling like 'would I ever get back in?' so this feels really good."
City officials believe construction should be able to be completed without disrupting the residents who are back.
The law firm also says there will not be an estimated cost or timeline for repairs until a plan is approved by the association's board members.
Said plan will also need to be approved by the city.