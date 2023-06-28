 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 12 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency continues an Air
Quality Advisory FOR fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy for All category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota...locations that will continue to
experience conditions in the Red AQI category include Rochester,
Austin, and Winona.

* WHEN...Through 12 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec has
recirculated westward from Wisconsin and Michigan into eastern
Minnesota. The air quality may temporarily improve This afternoon
before another round of smoke arrives Tuesday tonight. Air quality
should improve statewide by midnight Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The general public should limit prolonged or heavy exertion.
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Rochester Towers is deeming the condominium safe

The inspection of the Rochester Towers building is done almost a month after residents were forced to evacuate. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us what they found and the next steps for the building and its residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Tower's engineers executed a thorough investigation of the building, discovering three of the building's columns and garage facility needing immediate repairs. 

With the building shored up, Rochester Towers believes the building is safe for tenants to live in their homes at least temporarily.

The condominium is forming a list of other needed fixes and repairs that the city may mandate.

As of right now, the City of Rochester has an order on the building deeming it unsafe. However, after the building's investigation, they are asking the City of Rochester to lift the order. Residents are unable to move back inside their units temporarily until the city labels the build safe.

The shoring of the building is only a short-term solution and Rochester Towers is still forming a long-term fix.

"I'm sure these people are wondering if they should rent an apartment for a while because that's a huge cost," said Rochester resident, Peter Pingree.

