Rochester Towers is deeming the condominium safe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester Tower's engineers executed a thorough investigation of the building, discovering three of the building's columns and garage facility needing immediate repairs.
With the building shored up, Rochester Towers believes the building is safe for tenants to live in their homes at least temporarily.
The condominium is forming a list of other needed fixes and repairs that the city may mandate.
As of right now, the City of Rochester has an order on the building deeming it unsafe. However, after the building's investigation, they are asking the City of Rochester to lift the order. Residents are unable to move back inside their units temporarily until the city labels the build safe.
The shoring of the building is only a short-term solution and Rochester Towers is still forming a long-term fix.
"I'm sure these people are wondering if they should rent an apartment for a while because that's a huge cost," said Rochester resident, Peter Pingree.